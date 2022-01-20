I closed my coffee shop during a lockdown to relocate to the countryside, and now I work as a SHEPHERDESS.

I sold my coffee shop during a lockdown to relocate to the country, and now I work as a SHEPHERDESS.

Many of us felt compelled to make a change as a result of LOCKDOWN.

It prompted Natalie Evans to sell her city coffee shop and relocate to the country, where she would raise sheep on a farm.

The Shepherdess of 200 sheep shared her journey with her followers on Tiktok, which has nearly 100,000 views.

“Anyone want a flock of sheep?” she joked.

She explained her decision to leave in another Tiktok, showing footage of herself in the city and writing, “This is me 2 years ago.”

Working in a city setting.

Unsatisfied and anxious

“This is who I am now.”

She wrote over footage of her lying in a grassy field with a cow, “Fulfilled and connected to myself.”

“I made the decision to stop pretending to be someone I wasn’t,” Natalie explained.

“I found out how to be vulnerable.”

She wrote over a baby lamb, “I stopped striving for perfection.”

Over footage of a lamb suckling milk from its mother, the shepherdess wrote, “After all, there is no authenticity where there is no truth.”

“I stopped operating based on other people’s expectations and instead learned to trust my own intuition,” she explained.

Natalie also has three dogs on the farm, one of which is a sheepdog named Sapper, whom she trained for six months to assist her in rounding up sheep.

“Hell yesssssss excellent decision,” one person said.

“I sold up and became a dairy farmer because of this,” one said.

Another person said, “I completely understand.”

Others admired her bravery, saying things like, “Wish I had the guts to jump.”

“Wishing you luck.”

“You did a fantastic job,” one of them exclaimed.

“Wise decision, well done you,” wrote another.

