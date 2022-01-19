I compared how my mother and mother-in-law reacted to my pregnancy news and was astounded by how different they were.

I compared how my mother and mother-in-law reacted to my pregnancy news and was astounded at how different they were.

BABY NEWS ARE THE BEST NEWS.

This isn’t the case with this mother-in-law.

A woman took to TikTok to compare how her mother and mother-in-law reacted to her pregnancy, and it wasn’t pretty.

The reaction of her mother to the baby news was first shared by a woman who did not reveal her real name.

“You’re going to be a grandma,” she texted.

“Oh wow…okay,” her mother replied.

“I’m trying not to pass out right now, but I’m here for you.”

However, she did not receive the same kind of response from her partner’s mother.

“Oh…so are you going to keep it?” she allegedly said after hearing she was going to be a grandmother.

“I just don’t want my son to be stuck with the wrong person for the rest of his life.”

Many parents expressed sympathy for the expectant mother after seeing her video, and some even shared their own stories.

“My mother cried,” one woman said.

“‘I’m too young to be a grandmother,’ my mother-in-law said.”

“Girl, welcome to the club of ‘our MILs despise us for no reason.’

“Hello, I’m the girl who’s the reason my son can’t pay my bills because he got married,” said another.

Mothers-in-law have a bad reputation for being unsupportive, but this mom was on the verge of yelling at her husband’s baby name suggestions.

She admitted on Mumsnet that she was struggling to come up with a name for her unborn child.

On the other hand, her husband was unconcerned.

She, on the other hand, despised them all.

Names like Indy, Jolene, Cosmo, Estella, Trisha, Kiana, Aliesha, and Chastity are said to have been on her husband’s mind.

“I honestly fear a child named any of those would be absolutely bullied,” this mother stated flatly.