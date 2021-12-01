I converted our son’s wardrobe into a bedroom for him – we only have one bed, so it was the best option, and it looks fantastic.

People are blown away by the results of a mother’s transformation of her wardrobe into a bedroom for her son.

Lauren Rhoton, a TikTok user, described how her family lives in a one-bedroom apartment and makes the space available work for them.

She shared a video of how they turned the storage area into a bright and cozy bedroom for their child.

People were blown away by her creative idea, and the video has racked up over 7.5 million views and over a million likes.

“When you make your closet your sons room bc we make a 1bd work,” Lauren, who goes by the handle @laurenrhoton0, wrote.

She walked around the adorable room, which has a train track rug on the floor and a rack of teddies and toys above the bed.

Many people praised her work in the comments section.

“He must be so safe,” one person commented.

“I guarantee this will be one of his BEST most precious memories as he gets older,” another added.

“This is genius,” another wrote.

