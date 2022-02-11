I could run the country better – I’d like to slap Boris Johnson in the face, says Nadiya Hussain.

Nadiya Hussain believes she could do a better job as Prime Minister than Boris Johnson.

Nadiya Hussain, the Queen of Desserts, has admitted that she wants to make the Prime Minister a special cake.

Bake Off winner Nadiya, 37, also claimed that she could run the country better than Boris Johnson during her episode of Kate Garraway’s Life Stories.

“The word I would use to describe my career is serendipitous – it was a happy accident,” Nadiya told Kate, 54, when asked about her huge success since winning the 2015 series of GBBO.

“More people watched your victorious episode in 2015 than voted for the Conservatives in that year’s election,” Kate said on Good Morning Britain.

“By the way, you were more popular than David Cameron because the Conservatives won.”

“Because cake is more interesting than politics!” Nadiya replied, laughing.

When Kate asked Nadiya if she’d like to run the country, she quickly replied, “Absolutely not, but I think I could do a better job.”

“It feels like cake has suddenly become part of politics,” Kate continued, “people are ambushing people with cakes, and cakes are suddenly discussed in Westminster and parliament.”

“What kind of cake would you use to surprise Boris Johnson?”

“Perhaps a pie in the face?” Nadiya responded.

Nadiya’s episode of Life Lessons wasn’t all laughs, however, as she shared her terrifying experience with school bullies.

“Before I knew it, my head was in the loo, and they were flushing it repeatedly and holding me down,” Nadiya said, recalling an incident that occurred when she was just ten years old.

“Loo water in my nose, eyes, and ears is all I remember.”

That image still comes to mind whenever I need to use the restroom.

“I was at a point where I wasn’t drinking water because I didn’t want to go to the bathroom,” she says.