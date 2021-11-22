I couldn’t afford a house, so I bought a boat – it’s so inexpensive that I was able to quit my job while still saving £8,000 per year.

I couldn’t afford a house, so I bought a boat – it’s so inexpensive that I was able to quit my job and save £8,000 per year.

After deciding to leave the rat race and move to a narrowboat, this young couple is now saving over £669 each month on bills.

Amy Cross, 26, and her Sheffield-based partner, Wesley Arthur, 29, had had enough of paying rent, working nine to five, then eating and sleeping on a daily basis.

So, in October 2019, the couple decided it was time to leave the rat race behind and began saving for a narrowboat to live on.

Amy and Wesley have saved £669 on bills each month since moving to the narrowboat, and Amy has been able to quit her full-time admin job to become a gaming streamer and manage the couple’s social media channels.

“Our outgoings are so much lower since moving on to our boat,” Amy said.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Since living on the boat, we’ve had a lot less to pay for.”

“We even sold our car before moving into the boat so we don’t have to worry about that.”

“I was even able to quit my administrative job, which was fantastic.”

“I now work full-time as a games streamer and manage our social media channels, including Instagram and our YouTube channel, boat time UK.”

“And Wes, a game designer, can work from anywhere on the boat.”

“We were both tired of the same old routine of working, sleeping, and eating, followed by weekends spent trying to discover new places.

“Now we can go wherever we want on our property whenever we want.”

After renting a narrowboat for a week and falling in love with the lifestyle, the couple began saving in October 2019.

Amy and Wes finally bought their narrowboat in June of this year for £46,000.

£650 per month in rent

£110 in utilities

£90 for television and internet.

£400 (food)

£80 in car bills

Petrol costs £100.

£40 for entertainment packages

£120 for the council tax

£100 for takeaways and dining out

£1690 overall

“After looking at a few boats, we found a used narrowboat that was built in 2011 and had only one previous owner,” Amy explained.

“It only required minor cosmetic work on the inside, so it seemed ideal for us.”

“To help us buy the boat, we took out a bank loan.”

“We did all of the work on the inside of the boat ourselves for £500, and we tried to do it on a budget and with repurposed materials because we are environmentally conscious.”

a loan of £531

£80 for the license

£250 (food)

£40 for diesel.

£10.00 for gas

Fuel (coal, kindling, and other materials in…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]