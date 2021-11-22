I couldn’t afford a house, so I bought a boat – it’s so inexpensive that I was able to quit my job while still saving £8,000 per year.

After deciding to leave the rat race and move to a narrowboat, this young couple is now saving over £669 per month on bills.

Amy Cross, 26, and Wesley Arthur, 29, both from Sheffield, had had it with paying rent, working nine to five, then eating and sleeping on a daily basis.

So, in October 2019, the couple decided it was time to leave the rat race behind and began saving for a narrowboat to live on.

Amy and Wesley have saved £669 on bills each month since moving to the narrowboat, and Amy has been able to quit her full-time admin job to become a gaming streamer and manage the couple’s social media channels.

“Our outgoings are so much lower since moving to our boat,” Amy said.

“Since we’ve been living on the boat, we’ve had a lot less to pay for.”

“We even sold our car before moving into the boat, so we’re not wasting any money on that.”

“I was even able to quit my administrative job, which was fantastic.”

“I now work full-time as a games streamer and manage our social media channels, including Instagram and our YouTube channel, boat time UK.”

“And Wes, who is a game designer, can work from wherever we are on the boat.”

“We were both tired of the same old routine of working, sleeping, eating, and then trying to explore on weekends.

“Now we can go wherever we want on our property whenever we want.”

In October 2019, the couple began saving for the narrowboat after renting one for a week and falling in love with the lifestyle.

Amy and Wes finally bought their narrowboat in June of this year, for £46,000.

£650/month

£110 in utility costs

£90 for TV and internet.

£400 for food

£80 for car expenses

Petrol costs £100.

£40 for entertainment packages

£120 for the council tax

£100 for takeaways and eating out

£1690 overall

“After looking at a few boats, we found a used narrowboat that was built in 2011 and had only one previous owner,” Amy said.

“It only needed a little cosmetic work on the inside, so it seemed like the perfect fit for us.”

“To help us buy the boat, we got a bank loan.”

“We did all of the work on the inside of the boat ourselves for £500, and we tried to do it on a budget and with repurposed materials because we are environmentally conscious.”

£531 borrowed

£80 for a license

Food costs £250.

£40 for the diesel

£10.00 for gas

Fuel (coal, kindling, and so on)

