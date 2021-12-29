I couldn’t afford a nice TV stand, so I made a lovely fake fireplace for £4.50 – I already had almost everything I needed.

I couldn’t afford a nice TV stand, so I made a beautiful fake fireplace for £4.50 – I already had almost everything I needed.

So why do TV stands always seem to be so expensive? Instead of spending another couple of hundred pounds on a fancy set-up, savvy mother Jourdyn May Verrett took a different approach.

The Texas mom-of-two explained to Latest Deals how she made a stunning fake fireplace for just £4.50.

The best part was that she already had everything she needed in the house.

“I’m currently remodeling and selling our living room furniture,” Jourdyn explained, “so our TV has been sitting on an old pop-up table until I can buy a new TV stand.”

Jourdyn found countless posts of other DIY fans making their own fireplaces while scouring social media for Christmas decoration ideas and decided to give it a try.

“I became obsessed with that idea right away and decided to make my own version,” the mother said.

“I needed to keep things as cheap as possible, so I tried to use only what I already had on hand.”

To begin, Jourdyn used an old plastic playpen from her toddler to create the shape of the fireplace around the pop-up table.

She then cut up four old cardboard boxes and used zip ties to attach them to the playpen.

Jourdyn created the fake mantelpiece by gluing styrofoam cubes together with duct tape and lining them up along the table.

“To fill in any gaps and make the exterior shell as smooth and level as possible, I used everything from rolled paper, poster board, paper towels, and duct tape,” she continued.

Jourdyn then wrapped it in fake brick-effect wrapping paper on the outside and sticky wood-grain paper on the inside to make it look more realistic and uneven.

“I got really excited when I finally stepped back and realized it was starting to look like a fireplace,” the mother explained.

“To finish it off, I added some Christmas decorations.”

Furthermore, the mother only had to purchase the adhesive paper, which cost £4.50, and the entire process took her four hours.”

“Spending (dollar)500 or more on a good piece of furniture right now just isn’t in the cards for us,” she explained.

“I’m grateful and proud of myself for being able to turn just (dollar)6 into something so realistic and usable.

I’m sure I’ll eventually buy a proper TV stand.”

