I couldn’t afford food because I was so broke – I started making Yankee Candle hampers when I was 20 and now make £200,000 per year.

Olivia Crabtree was walking home from her part-time job at Molton Brown on an otherwise ordinary day in September 2020 when her phone rang.

Expecting a text or an Instagram notification, the 20-year-old couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw that a complete stranger had bought one of the gift hampers she had listed on Etsy the day before.

Olivia, who is now 21, told Fabulous exclusively, “I raced home.”

“I went into my dorm and screamed.”

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

That was the turning point in my life.”

At the time, the aspiring entrepreneur from Hull was a student at the University of York studying geography.

Olivia struggled to make her student loan and part-time earnings cover her weekly food shop and private rent as she entered her second year.

To make ends meet, the student started Olivia’s of York, an Etsy shop that sells handcrafted hampers with silk roses, candles, and chocolates wrapped in bows.

Olivia’s initial goal was to earn £20 per week to put towards food.

“The £100 I had saved from my job was the only money I had in the world,” Olivia explained.

“Investing that much money in the company was a huge risk.”

I used it to purchase enough supplies to make one of each of the five hampers I intended to sell.

“I couldn’t afford anything else so I bought all the Yankee Candles on eBay.”

“I designed the logo using Canva.”

It wasn’t great, but at the time, I didn’t realize how important all of that was.

I had no idea what I was talking about when it came to business!”

Olivia spent £15 to make each basket, which she then sold for £25.

“On the first day I opened my Etsy shop, my father bought my first hamper,” she added.

“However, the order from the stranger came the next day.

It was for the rose gold-themed box, which quickly became my most popular item.

In six months, I was able to make 1,330 of them, resulting in a £15,900 profit.”

I’d go to my morning lectures and then place orders when I got home.

So I’d be up every day from 6 a.m. until well after midnight, and I was completely exhausted.

Olivia gave herself five working days to make and send each order at first, but as business grew, she had to frantically re-order supplies and hope they arrived on time.

“In the first month,” she explained.

My mum freaked out when I told her I wanted to drop out of university. And then a month or two later when I told her I was quitting my first business, she freaked out even more. But she’s really glad I did it now! Olivia Crabtree