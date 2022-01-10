I couldn’t afford the bus when I first started my gym business and now I’m making a killing.

I couldn’t afford the bus when I first started my gym business, but now I’m raking it in.

WHEN a lockdown forced this personal trainer to venture out into the cold, he devised a business plan to keep him going.

In 2020, Guido Basola, 30, founded Eylsium, a service that allows you to book any gym studio for an hour.

This means you’re not obligated to use a particular gym on a regular basis, but you still have access to all of the high-tech equipment found in a luxury gym.

Before establishing Elysium in 2020, Guido worked as a personal trainer.

One of his clients rented out a room for training one day, sparking the idea for Elysium, and thus his company was born.

Guido was born in South Africa and now lives with his partner in North London.

He explained that 2020 was a difficult year for him because he was forced to conduct his physical therapy sessions in parks while maintaining social distance.

He told the Metro that he was very wet and cold for the majority of 2020.

“I didn’t know what the answer was, but I knew I was very unhappy,” Guido explained.

Well, I became a personal trainer, but because of the way gyms operate, that didn’t mean I’d make any money.

I was paying £300 per week to rent gym space, and I was losing money.

I was terrible at ‘upselling,’ which is something a lot of personal trainers do in gyms, especially when they target the girls getting off the equipment and are sleazy, which isn’t my thing.

I simply wanted to help others in the same way that my physical therapist had helped me.

My partner inspired me because she went out of her way to help us.

I’d get up at 4 a.m. every day and return home at 10 p.m.

I’d just had a glimmer of hope.

I was about to hand in my notice after six months because I thought I couldn’t do it any longer and would just go back to hospitality.

‘I’ve got a goal and want to do this with you, can we do two or three sessions every week for a few months?’ said six people I’d been helping for months but had never sold to – it was the luckiest of coincidences.

They all paid me in advance for three months, and I was able to reclaim my phone and pay off some debt.

Because I couldn’t afford the bus, I’d walk into central London every day.

After all of the hardship, it was a sign that I was supposed to be doing this.

Following that, I became the gym’s busiest PT.

It’s incredibly satisfying to see…

