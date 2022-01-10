I couldn’t find my mitt when doing fake tan, but I went ahead and did it anyway… it was a huge, embarrassing mistake.

When I went to do fake tan, I couldn’t find my mitt, but I went ahead and did it anyway… it was a huge, embarrassing mistake.

There are a few things to remember when it comes to fake tanning, one of which is to use a tanning mitt.

One woman, on the other hand, learned the hard way when she couldn’t find hers and had to rely on her hand instead.

”Not the best idea,” Charley Glennon captioned the video on TikTok.

The tanning mitt had seemingly vanished from the face of the Earth, leaving her with only one option: applying the fake tan with her bare hands, according to the owner of The Beauty Bar.

She also didn’t appear to try to rinse it off afterward, because when she awoke the next morning, her palms were several shades darker.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

”I don’t want to comment on the situation,” she told her TikTok friends.

”GIRLLL,” wrote one of the 951 thousand people who watched the video.

Another user appeared surprised when he said, ”the way i gasped omg.’

”Girl got cremated and is still alive,” said another.

Another comparison read, ”looks like burnt sausages.’

Others suggested that if she ever found herself in a similar situation, she use a sock.

Charley, on the other hand, claims to have tried it once and failed: ”girl, it didn’t look much better.”

‘Salt and shampoo will take it right off,’ explained another viewer.

”Oh my god, I was just about to do that but now it’s a no,” one user said, appearing to have seen the video just in time.

On the subject of messy hands, a woman reveals an easy way to get rid of “fake tan palm” that requires almost no scrubbing.

People are rushing to buy one after a fake tan enthusiast shares a simple product that keeps her sheets from getting messy.

While we’re on the subject of fake tan, find out how to get the perfect tan for under £10.