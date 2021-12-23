‘I couldn’t stop crying’ during Leonardo DiCaprio’s reunion, Kate Winslet says, adding, ‘We’ve Missed Each Other.’

‘I couldn’t stop crying’ during Leonardo DiCaprio’s reunion, says Kate Winslet: ‘We’ve Missed Each Other.’

After being apart for far too long due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kate Winslet had an emotional reunion with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In an interview with The Guardian published on Thursday, December 23, the Mare of Easttown alum, 46, said she “couldn’t stop crying” when she finally saw DiCaprio, 47, in person after a long time.

“It’s not like I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been an opportunity to have dinner or grab a coffee and catch up,” Winslet told the publication.

“We have been unable to leave our respective countries.

COVID has caused us to miss each other, as it has many friendships around the world.”

“He’s my friend, my really close friend,” the Brit continued.

“We’ve made a lifelong commitment to each other.”

In the 1997 film Titanic, DiCaprio and Winslet portrayed star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose.

During filming, she turned 21 and her costar turned 22.

Despite the success of the film, she admitted to The Guardian that working on it “wasn’t pleasant” for her and her co-star.

“But it was a team effort.”

Despite the fact that he had far more vacation days than I ever did.

“I guess I was raised to be thankful and move on,” she explained.

“I didn’t believe it was my right to be unhappy, and if I had been unhappy, I would not have told a journalist.”

“There’s no way I’d have let that get away!”

The friendship between Winslet and DiCaprio lasted well beyond the set of Titanic, and they later co-starred in the 2008 film Revolutionary Road.

Despite their growing intimacy, she insisted in October 2017 that they had never had romantic feelings for each other.

“I think it was seven months of very intense work for Leo and me,” she said at the time on ITV’s Lorraine.

“We were both extremely young, and fortunately — and this is the fortunate part — we never fancied each other.

Sorry, I know that’s a pain to hear, but we never did.”

In the October 2017 issue of Glamour, the Holiday star revealed some details about their friendship.

“The last is something you don’t want to know.”

