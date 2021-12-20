‘I Definitely Have More Empathy,’ Khloé Kardashian says of motherhood.

Khloé Kardashian Says Being a Mother Has Changed Her — “I Definitely Have More Empathy”

Khloé Kardashian is used to being in the spotlight, but raising a daughter in the public eye has changed her life drastically.

Khloé balances her lofty business ambitions with the fundamentals of raising a 3-year-old, saving just enough energy to chastise anyone who says the wrong thing about True on social media.

True and the rest of her family always come first for one of the world’s biggest social media influencers, regardless of what business opportunities are available.

Despite admitting that media attention can get to her, the 37-year-old businesswoman and model has learned to keep a safe distance and limit her exposure in order to maintain some privacy with her daughter.

For someone who rose to fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in her mid-20s and has been followed by tens of millions of fans for more than a decade, this was a significant change.

While Kardashian used to be an open book on Instagram and elsewhere, she’s learned that you can’t respond to every online criticism.

Unless the criticism is directed at her daughter or parenting in general, in which case the one known as the most publicly outspoken of the Kardashians might respond with a fiery rebuke.

Khloé Kardashian recently spoke with Cosmopolitan about how motherhood has changed her beyond her social media habits.

She stated, “I definitely have more empathy.”

“And the motivation that having a child provides… You desperately want them to be proud of you.”

That includes not only my work but also my demeanor and how I treat others.

You just carry yourself differently, or at least I try to.”

Khloé’s motivation starts when her alarm goes off at 4:30 a.m., a discipline that allows her to spend some time alone at the gym before heading into toddler territory.

Khloé prioritizes spending time with True in the mornings, and if she doesn’t get enough mother-daughter time during the week, she schedules entire weekends to make up for it.

For someone who is still developing an international clothing business, this isn’t always easy to do.

