I despise my daughter’s name, which I came up with while high on gas and air but can’t change now.

I despise my daughter’s name, which I came up with while high on gas and air and can’t get rid of now.

NAMING your child can be the most difficult decision you’ll ever have to make, because once they have it, it’s theirs forever, right?

For this mother, she realized she had named her child while on gas and air in the hospital, and hadn’t given it much thought.

She only remembered how much she despises the name after she awoke and was no longer on the powerful painkillers.

“High on gas and air giving birth I told hubby I’m calling her Billie (this was after months of us struggling to agree on a name) he said I can live with that then promptly messages his mother to tell her the news,” the worried mother wrote on Mumsnet.

“An hour later, she texts me, saying she adores the name and that it brought tears to her eyes because it was her father’s nickname.

“When I’m alone for a few hours, I decide I despise the name.”

“I’m stuck with it now.”

“When I first brought her home, my two other children kept calling her by her name, which makes me uncomfortable.”

Parents from her neighborhood rushed to her aid, offering tips on how to deal with the situation.

Many people advised her to use it as a middle name or to see if her daughter was already named ‘Billie.’

“Nobody should use a name just for mother in law!!” was a sentiment shared by many.

“You should be positive about another name you like (as in “I was high and completely forgot about the name Isabelle, which I completely love, so she will be called “Isabelle,” with Billie as a nickname, and her middle name will be her mother-in-law’s name.”

“Is a mummy’s boy and he is her only child,” the poster explained to commenters.

As you can tell, he prioritized her feelings over mine,” so she felt powerless over the name change.

“Your husband isn’t your boss,” one remarked, “and he was very stupid to do what he did, tbh.”

“Hubby says “tough” after you’ve carried just a human being inside of you for months and then pushed it out of you?” a commenter exclaimed.

"In the nicest possible terms, you are not obligated to name your child after the nickname of…," one person wrote.

