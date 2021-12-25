I despise my large forehead and have a make-up trick to make it look smaller in photos, but some people aren’t convinced.

I despise my large brow and have a make-up trick to make it appear smaller in photos, but some people are skeptical.

A WOMAN has revealed how she uses make-up to make her brow appear smaller – but some people think she’s making a joke out of it.

Sophie, a TikTok user, posted a video of herself attempting to make her hairline look lower and her forehead appear smaller.

“POV: You’re envious of girls with small, cute foreheads, so you use eyebrow pomade to draw yourself a new hairline,” she explained.

“Am looking for a sugar daddy to pay for my hairline lowering surgery,” she joked in the caption.

Sophie can be seen using eyebrow product to fill in the top of her forehead and drawing a line down the middle to resemble a hair parting, all to make her hairline appear lower.

Although the video received 937,000 views, many commenters urged Sophie to keep her natural appearance.

“Girl no,” wrote one, while “Oh no baby,” wrote another.

“Your natural hairline appears to be fantastic.”

“What if you sweat?” a third viewer wondered, while a fourth added, “I hope this is a joke.”

Many commenters, on the other hand, thought the video was completely relatable.

“I get it,” one said, “my whole hand fits on my forehead.”

“Pls I can never take full face selfies or vids because my forehead looks so disproportionately large,” another commenter added.

“If this is a football stadium to you, mine must be a football stadium,” a third said.

And a lot of people agreed that having a larger forehead is attractive.

“Babe, as quoted by Tyra Banks, we have the five finger forehead of beauty dreams,” one said.

