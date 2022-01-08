I despise small talk on dating apps, so I devised a simple strategy that consistently gets men to ask me out.

DATING apps can be draining, but one TikToker believes she has the perfect solution.

She claimed she devised a method for skipping small talk and going straight out on an in-person date with men.

“I think I found a way to make dating apps a little less annoying,” Noelle Simpson said in a TikTok video.

“Try this if you’re the type of person who uses dating apps but wants to skip the small talk and meet the person right away,” she said before displaying a screenshot of her own profile.

“One of Hinge’s prompts is ‘The best way to ask me out is by,’ and I responded with ‘Naming the place and time.’

She noted, “This has gotten men planning actual dates – unheard of.”

“I probably got 15, 20 of these,” Noelle exclaimed, pointing to several messages she claimed men had sent her, each with a time and location for a meeting.

“This is a good way to find out their intentions right away,” she added as a caption to the video.

The tip was well received by Noelle’s fans, with many describing it as “genius.”

“I just redownloaded hinge to give it a shot,” one confessed.

“I’m changing mine right now!” exclaimed someone else.

“I’ve had a variation of this on mine for a while and it works great!” said a Hinge user with personal experience.

