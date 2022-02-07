‘I didn’t even know’ if Ashton Kutcher was dating Brittany Murphy, according to Kutcher.

According to most reports, Ashton Kutcher and late actress Brittany Murphy were romantically involved.

Although it was only on display for a little more than a year, there is plenty of photographic evidence of the pop culture moment.

Murphy, on the other hand, was merely a “companion” with whom Kutcher spent “a lot” of time, according to Kutcher.

So, what do we know about what happened between the two new millennium lovebirds, and what else did he say that left onlookers perplexed about their relationship?

To begin, Kutcher and Murphy were linked before their 2003 film, Just Married.

MTV reported in July 2002 that the two were gushing over each other in interviews while filming.

Kutcher was dubbed “the ideal husband for hire” by Murphy, and he returned the compliment.

“Every day, I learn something from that girl,” Kutcher said of Clueless star Jennifer Garner.

“She’s a seasoned pro,” says the narrator.

… She’s just a force to be reckoned with, man.

She’s incredible.

Every day, she makes me laugh.

Every day, she demonstrates some aspect of my job to me.

Man, she’s the best.

I’ll do anything for her, any movie.”

Following that, the two were photographed at a variety of events, with public displays of affection becoming increasingly common.

On set, there seemed to be a lot of romance.

However, two months after the film’s release in March 2003, Kutcher’s tone about their chemistry seemed a little befuddled.

Kutcher spoke to AP about rumors that he and Murphy had secretly married after falling in love on set while doing press for Just Married.

He explained that the stories were written “while they were dating,” but then corrected himself, saying, “Well, we’re still dating.”

They gave each other rings as gifts for wrapping the film, regardless of the official label for their relationship at the time. Rings that they both wore around on their all-important fingers.

It was enough to persuade viewers that the on-screen newlyweds were actually on their honeymoon off-screen.

However, the star of That ’70s Show put an end to the rumors by stating unequivocally that they had not married and dismissing the idea as ridiculous.

He didn’t stop there, though.

Kutcher admitted, “I don’t even know that we’re dating.”

“We’re just friends,” says the narrator.

We simply enjoy spending a great deal of time together.”

When looking at a timeline of a relationship, one might notice…

