‘I didn’t know my voice was supposed to be that great,’ Jimi Hendrix said of Ronnie Spector’s voice, which he thought sounded like a guitar.

Few people are aware that Jimi Hendrix and Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes were close friends.

Before his untimely death, Hendrix had only been active in the music scene for a few years.

Despite this, he left a lasting impression on many of his rock ‘n’ roll contemporaries and formed some memorable friendships.

Spector, who died in January, was an American actor.

She never forgot her friendship with Jimi Hendrix at the age of twelve.

His description of her voice was that it sounded like a guitar.

Hendrix gave Spector the confidence she needed as the only person to tell her so.

Spector recalled some of her fondest memories of Hendrix in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, including one time when Hendrix said her voice sounded like a guitar.

“He used to play in the house band in a small downtown bar,” Spector said.

“I’d get up and sing – whatever he did on his guitar, I’d imitate with my voice.”

‘Boy, your voice sounds like a guitar,’ he’d say.

Hendrix was one of the first people to tell Spector that her voice was fantastic, and she probably never forgot that moment.

“People didn’t tell you how great you were back then,” she continued, “so I had no idea my voice was supposed to be that great.”

“After that, it was ‘Go to the ladies’ room.’

‘Reapply your eyeshadow, or something.'”

No one wanted Spector to know how good she was on the track when The Ronettes recorded their hit “Be My Baby,” according to Spector.

“With the exception of Jack Nitzsche, I don’t think anyone wanted me to know how good I was,” Spector said.

Hendrix, on the other hand, saw Spector’s talent and perhaps more.

However, because she was already married to her producer, Phil Spector, Spector was unable to enter into a romantic relationship with the guitarist.

That didn’t stop Hendrix from pursuing Spector by himself.

What Was Jimi Hendrix’s Earnings From Woodstock?

Spector’s long list of suitors would have been knocking at her door if she hadn’t married her producer.

Hendrix was one of them (along with John Lennon and David Bowie, who flirted with Spector at a party) and he didn’t seem to mind her marital status.

He made a concerted effort to be alone with her.

“When I returned to New York to visit my parents, my sister called me.

‘Jimi is dying to see you again,’ she said.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.