‘I Didn’t Pull the Trigger,’ Alec Baldwin Tears in First Sit-Down Interview Since Accidental ‘Rust’ Shooting

‘I Didn’t Pull the Trigger,’ Alec Baldwin sobs in his first sit-down interview since the accidently shot ‘Rust.’

I’m still reeling.

More than a month after a prop gun misfired on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin speaks out in his first sit-down interview.

The 63-year-old 30 Rock alum will discuss the incident with George Stephanopoulos in a primetime ABC special on Thursday, December 2.

“It’s hard for me to believe that [happened].”

“It just doesn’t seem real to me,” Baldwin said in a video released on Wednesday, December 1, as Stephanopoulos, 60, pressed him for details on how he’s “come to terms” with the incident.

Baldwin retorted when the news anchor said pulling the prop’s trigger “wasn’t in the script.”

“The trigger wasn’t pulled,” says the narrator.

I didn’t press the button.

Never would I point a gun at someone and pull the trigger.

“Never,” he stated emphatically.

“I don’t know how a bullet got in there].”

A live bullet was loaded into a gun.

A bullet that wasn’t supposed to be on the property in the first place.”

When asked if the accident was “the worst thing” that had ever happened to him, the Oscar nominee didn’t hesitate to say it was.

He said, “Yes.”

“Because I look back and wonder, ‘What could I have done differently?'”

While previewing the sit-down on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Stephanopoulos described the interview as the “most intense” he had “ever experienced.”

“It was incredibly raw.”

He’s heartbroken.

He is, however, extremely open.

He’s a real open book.

“He responded to all of my questions,” the journalist said.

“He mentioned Halyna Hutchins and the possibility of meeting with her family.

[He] went over everything that happened on set that day in great detail.

And I have to say, over the course of the hour and 20 minutes we sat down, I was surprised in a lot of ways.”

Baldwin was in Santa Fe, New Mexico, filming the upcoming western when a prop weapon malfunctioned on October 21, injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Although no charges were filed at the time, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation and interrogated Baldwin and other crew members.

(Later, gaffer Serge Svetnoy filed a lawsuit alleging negligence on the part of the actor and others.)

