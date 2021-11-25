I didn’t realize I was pregnant until an emergency ultrasound revealed my baby’s feet; I gave birth 15 minutes later.

I had no idea I was pregnant until an emergency ultrasound revealed my baby’s feet – I gave birth 15 minutes later.

ONE woman had no idea she was expecting until she saw a pair of tiny feet on an ultrasound just minutes before the baby was born.

Kayla Nicole Simpson, an Indiana University student, was in labor but mistook her period cramps for labor.

She went to the hospital expecting to have her appendix removed, but instead received a newborn.

Madi, her baby, was born on November 7th and is doing well.

As a nod to the child’s father, she has nicknamed her ‘Frat Baby.’

“Fifteen minutes later, Frat Baby entered this world,” she said after her ultrasound, according to her account.

Kayla has tens of thousands of followers on TikTok, where she shared the story of her unplanned pregnancy.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

She also makes TikToks with her sibling, including one in which she asks the newborn if she wants a beer.

“Basically, on November 7 around 12.30, I had really mild period cramps,” the college student explained.

“And then, about 30 minutes later, they got really bad.

“So I called my mother, thinking my appendix had burst because I was bleeding profusely.”

“It hurts so much that I couldn’t even talk or move.”

“However, I was walking, so I could do anything.”

I was simply in excruciating discomfort.”

Kayla was taken to the emergency room at the hospital, where she was examined.

“I’m thinking my appendix is bursting,” she expressed her concern, “and the ER doctor pushes on my stomach and says he doesn’t suspect anything.”

Kayla was referred to an ultrasound by the ER doctor, who suspected she had a cyst.

Her appendix, on the other hand, did not appear to be bursting, according to him.

“Next thing I knew, I was screaming in pain and you see like little feet on the ultrasound and I start screaming so loud,” Kayla explained.

The doctor then came in and informed Kayla that she was 10cm dialated.

Kayla was then rushed to the labor and delivery unit, where she gave birth to Madi only 15 minutes later.

She explained that she was in no pain prior to the birth because she had worked a double shift the day before and had been on her feet for 12 hours.

About an hour before she delivered her baby, the student experienced contractions that served as a warning.

Kayla stated that she had no signs of pregnancy because she had no bump and had her regular period throughout her pregnancy.

Her period had gone off without a hitch, and she had even finished it two days early…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]