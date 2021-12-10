‘I Didn’t Really Have Friends,’ Brie Larson Says of Eating Dinner in the Shower During Her ‘Weird’ Childhood

Brie Larson Ate Dinner in the Shower During Her “Weird” Childhood: “I Didn’t Really Have Friends” Brie Larson Ate Dinner in the Shower During Her “Weird” Childhood: “I Didn’t Really Have Friends”

Brie Larson, who is best known for her role as Captain Marvel, has a slew of Hollywood friends, but that wasn’t always the case.

Larson even admits that she had no friends during her “weird childhood.” While being a loner isn’t necessarily a bad thing, “weird” may be an understatement when it comes to the Marvel actor.

It doesn’t get much stranger than eating meals while showering.

Does it, or does it not?

Brie Larson, born Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers in 1989, admits to having an unusual childhood.

In Sacramento, California, her parents worked as chiropractors.

But that isn’t the strange part.

Larson told The Guardian that she liked to do “weird stuff,” and her parents were both open and supportive of her ambitions, especially when she told her mother when she was six years old that she wanted to be an actress.

But even that conversation was odd.

“Mom, I know what my dharma is,” Larson told her mother, outlining her path to becoming an actor.

Typically, elementary school students do not speak in this manner.

Larson, on the other hand, claimed she first heard the term on TV.

Her mother reacted by enrolling her daughter in acting classes.

Larson continued his strange confessions by revealing that he grew up watching strange movies and wearing bowling shoes around the house.

She even had a phase where she ate her dinner in the shower because, well, why not?

Larson’s parents divorced soon after she realized her “dharma,” and she moved to Los Angeles. She’d already had some acting experience, primarily as a Native American turkey hunter in her school’s Thanksgiving play.

But the relocation altered everything, including her surroundings, which were reduced to “a room” in a studio apartment that her mother had rented.

Larson was homeschooled for the majority of her childhood, according to Variety, before graduating at the age of 15.

Larson, who was 8 years old at the time, was not a cartoon fan.

Fried Green Tomatoes and Gone With The Wind were two of her favorite movies.

She released her first pop album, Finally Out of PE, when she was 14 years old.

Her outlandish preferences made it difficult for her to connect with people her age.

Is Brie Larson still a loner as an adult?

‘Just because eating potatoes in the winter…’ says Brie Larson.

