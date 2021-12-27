Sarah Jessica Parker Tears Up Over ‘Sex and the City’ Revival: ‘I Didn’t Think It Was Gonna Happen’ Sarah Jessica Parker Tears Up Over ‘Sex and the City’ Revival: ‘I Didn’t Think It Was Gonna Happen’

Her wildest imaginings have come true.

Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t expect to slip into Carrie Bradshaw’s Manolo Blahniks for another strut through Manhattan after 2010’s Sex and the City 2 was panned by critics and Kim Cattrall made it clear she didn’t intend to play Samantha again.

“We’re very aware of the good fortune that surrounds just this effort this time,” Parker, 56, said in a roundtable for HBO Max’s revival series And Just Like That, which premiered on December 26.

In the nearly five-minute video, the actress was joined by Cynthia Nixon (who plays Miranda Hobbs) and Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte York-Goldenblatt) for a discussion about reprising their roles as the iconic gal pals after a ten-year hiatus.

“It’s impossible for you to return home.”

Except on rare occasions,” Nixon, 55, added.

“This incredible event that occurred in your life 25 years ago…”

Parker’s eyes welled up with tears as the Ratched star faded from view.

“It’s really, really great to be together,” the Hocus Pocus actress said.

“You never get to work with people this long, in this way, in this depth,” Davis, 56, added.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Parker admitted with tears in his eyes.

Sex and the City premiered on HBO in June 1998 and ran for six seasons, receiving more than 50 Emmy nominations (seven of which it won).

Following the series finale in 2004, the cast reunited in 2008 for the first SATC film, which grossed over (dollar)415 at the worldwide box office.

Sex and the City 2 was panned by critics and earned (dollar)294 million at the box office two years later.

Until And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max in December 2021, that was the last time fans heard from Carrie and the girls.

The SATC women are in a different stage of their lives, and the stars are in a different stage of their careers as well.

More behind-the-scenes responsibilities have been assigned to Davis and Nixon.

“There was a lot of work put into this,” the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe designer explained.

“Cynthia and Kristin are now executive producers, and Cynthia is in charge of directing.”

While the cast and crew “could not have been more supportive,” the new director explained that Nixon had more.

