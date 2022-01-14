I didn’t want to deal with my husband’s daughter, so I took her to her mother’s house instead—now I’m known as the “wicked stepmother.”

FAMILY DRAMA is never enjoyable.

We often don’t know how to deal with the issues that our family members bring up, and we end up in a big fight.

When there are stepparents and stepchildren involved, families become even more complicated.

One 36-year-old woman recently had a bad experience with her husband, Jon, and his young daughter.

“Jon has a 13-year-old daughter, Grace, from a previous relationship,” she wrote on Reddit.

Despite the fact that Jon and Grace’s mother do not have a formal legal custody agreement, the woman explained that Grace would be able to live with her father full-time if she so desired.

Grace only sees her mother on special occasions when the entire family gathers, according to her.

“Jon recently had to go on a work trip that lasted about a week.

“He asked if I wanted to watch Grace, and I told him I didn’t want to.”

He told me not to worry and that all I had to do was make sure she was home each night and assist her if she had any problems.”

Grace, Jon assured his wife, was self-sufficient and capable of taking care of herself.

“I still didn’t want to do it, but I didn’t have a choice, so I reluctantly agreed.”

Their first day went well until they encountered an unexpected issue: Grace requested that the woman drive her to a nearby trail to walk her dog.

“When I asked why she couldn’t just walk down the street, she said it was unsafe and her father wouldn’t let her.”

“I told her she could either walk down the street without the dog or I could drive her to her mother’s house until Jon returned.”

The child became agitated, wondering why her stepmother couldn’t take the five-minute drive to the trail.

The woman, Grace claimed, was “purposefully unhelpful.”

“I told her I couldn’t stand being treated like that, so I called her mother and dropped her off at her home.”

However, Jon was incensed when he learned of this.

“He said I was being irresponsible with his child and that he didn’t want Grace to go to her mother’s house without him knowing and having a way to contact him at all times so that she could be picked up.”

“I told him he was overreacting and Grace was fine.”

The worried father rushed to pick up his daughter, who was thankfully unharmed.

“Jon is still upset with me, but I don’t believe I did anything wrong—I simply dropped Grace off at the home of a known, trustworthy adult…

