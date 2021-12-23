‘I didn’t want to live anymore,’ Laura Hamilton of A Place In Infosurhoy says of battling dark thoughts after bully drama.

‘I didn’t want to live any longer,’ Laura Hamilton of A Place In Infosurhoy says of battling dark thoughts after bully drama.

Laura Hamilton, a television presenter and property expert, has revealed that her life was not always rosy.

Laura, 39, spoke out on the new Fabulous podcast Things I Told My Daughter about being bullied as a teenager and how it was so damaging that she didn’t want to be alive some days.

Laura tells host Peta Todd, “I remember being really sad, really sad.”

“I remember saying, ‘I don’t want to live any longer,’ which is awful.”

Laura was bullied when she was in high school, around the time she was studying for her GCSEs.

Her mother, Lynn, was there to love and support her, which was a blessing.

“We did have a little stage of bullying at school,” Lynn, 67, recalls, “because Laura always strived to be the best of everything and she usually was the best of everything.”

“She was always at the top of her class.”

“One time, she was at the top of the class again, and the teacher called us in and said, ‘I’m sorry, but I won’t be able to put Laura at the top of the class because she’s been at the top of the class for the last however many weeks.’

“She was bullied a little because she always got the lead role in the school play.”

Unfortunately, while Laura appeared to be doing well at school, the emotional turmoil of dealing with bullies on a daily basis became too much for her to handle, and she began to consider suicide.

“I remember being really sad, really sad,” Laura explains.

“I recall saying, ‘I don’t want to live any longer,’ which is horrible.

“I don’t recall much about it, but I know it was terrible.”

It was a dreadful time.

“I remember being summoned to the school office and being told that if I didn’t want to come in, I could do it at home.”

“It was a difficult school to attend; there were only about four people in the entire year who wanted to work.”

“It’s insane.

That’s something I’m not sure I’ve ever mentioned.

“It feels as if I’m exposing my soul.”

Lynn was aware of Laura’s emotions at the time and admitted that it was difficult for her to see her in such distress.

“I believe it was only one person who was doing it [bullying], but it had a big impact,” she says.

“She refused to attend school.

“It was difficult, incredibly difficult.”

And all you want to do now is sort it out.”

Laura’s time as a victim of school bullies was…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.