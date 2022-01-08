I discovered a secret trap door beneath my carpet that led to an ENORMOUS other room beneath my own bedroom.

Under my carpet, I discovered a secret trap door that led to an ENORMOUS other room beneath my own bedroom.

A TIKTOK user described how she discovered a secret trap door beneath her carpet, which led to an enormous other room.

She demonstrated how she discovered the hidden space in the corner of a room in a video titled “secret priest hole in my house.”

She discovered a wooden slab that could be removed as she peeled back the carpet.

There was a hole beneath this with a ladder leading down from it.

She descended the ladder in a bold move to reveal the hidden priest hole beneath.

Her mother is a housemaster at a boys boarding house, and their house was built in the 18th century, she explained in a follow-up video.

“There is a secret room in the top attic dorm that was used to hide Catholic priests,” she explained.

“However, students used it to conceal alcohol and females.”

“And it’s very likely that it hasn’t been cleaned since the priests were there chilling.”

“I removed all of the trash, but it’s far too filthy to be used as a chill spot.”

