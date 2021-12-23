I discovered my boyfriend was cheating when a girl sent me his dating profile… we were in bed together at the time.

I found out my boyfriend was cheating when a girl sent me his dating profile… we were in bed together at the time.

ONE woman has revealed how she discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her when she confronted him because he is such a bad liar.

Meghan Wainwright, from Toronto, Canada, knew her boyfriend was guilty based on his reaction, including how he immediately tried to buy her a diamond ring.

Megan used her TikTok account to explain how she and her boyfriend were in a long-distance relationship and that she was a week and a half into a two-week trip when she was contacted by a girl who claimed her boyfriend was cheating.

“We were in bed cuddling when I decided to check my email, and this email is at the top of my inbox,” she wrote on Twitter under the handle @theblondeinpink.

“Matching with your boyfriend on Hinge tonight,” read the email subject line.

The sender claimed to be a woman who follows Megan on Instagram and is familiar with her boyfriend’s appearance, so he recognized him on Hinge the next day.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

The woman also claimed that she had commented on Megan’s man’s photo that day to see if his account was active, and that he had responded.

She also sent a screenshot of the man’s profile, which showed the recent comment he had made.

“I’m thinking, ‘Surely this is a mistake,’ and ‘I’m sure there’s an explanation.'”

“I tell him I’m going to read this email to you and have you look at the screenshot; all I want you to do is react,” Megan said.

“I read it out loud and am waiting for an explanation,” she explained, “but his reaction makes my heart sink because I’m like, oh no, he’s lying.”

Megan was out with her friend earlier that day when the man made his comment on Hinge, according to the screenshot.

“He just keeps saying, ‘I’m not on dating apps,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, what is this girl showing me?'” Megan explained.

“I said I was going to message this girl and her friend, who had also DM’d me with a screen recording of his Hinge profile on Instagram,” she continued.

And he says, ‘baby, you’re scaring me,’ so I say, ‘I need to get away from you.’

Megan locked herself in the bathroom and began researching how Hinge commenting worked, only to discover that her boyfriend had been using the app earlier that day.

She explains in part two of her video how “he just kept saying he deleted the apps, he wasn’t even trying to come up with a lie or an excuse, and at this point,…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.