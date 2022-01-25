I discovered my mother had cheated on my stepfather with over 15 different men, and she now expects me to keep it a secret from him.

My mother cheated on my stepfather with over 15 different men, and now she’s forcing me to keep it a secret.

KNOWING that your spouse is cheating on you can put you in a difficult situation.

It’s difficult to know whether or not you should tell them or if it’s none of your business, but it’s even more difficult to know what to do when one of your parents is involved.

An 18-year-old girl confessed on Reddit that her mother has cheated on her fiancé with at least 15 men in the last two and a half years and that she is thinking about telling on her.

The daughter, who is now torn between family loyalty and doing the right thing, described her stepfather as a great guy who was kind, hardworking, and had a big heart.

She revealed that the two are now engaged, but that her mother has been unfaithful for the majority of their relationship.

“My mother has cheated on him with one of her ex-boyfriends and a slew of other men she met during the relationship, numbering in the hundreds.”

In a Reddit post, the young woman wrote, “I honestly don’t know how she hides it so well.”

“I hate seeing him give her all her love and her just throw it away for a bunch of other random dudes,” she said of her mother’s three-year partner.

Despite the fact that the young woman had been aware of the affairs for some time, she said she feels terrible every time she has to lie for her mother.

“I’ve told her it’s wrong, and I despise what she’s doing to him,” she wrote.

She also stated that she wants to inform her stepfather because, if she were in his shoes, she would want to know, but she does not want to jeopardize her relationship with her mother.

She sought advice from Reddit users, with many advising her to tell her stepfather the truth.

“Tell him so he can move on with someone else and stop wasting his life with your mother,” one user wrote.

“If you tell him, there’s a chance you’ll still be friends because your mother isn’t going to admit it.”

If you don’t tell him, and he finds out you not only knew, but also knew for years, he won’t speak to either of you,” another person said.

“If you tell him, make sure he doesn’t say you told him when he confronts your mother,” a third user said.

