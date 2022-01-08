I disobeyed advice not to drink after getting lip filler and ended up looking like a Monsters Inc. character.

Aren’t we all familiar with photos of someone’s swollen lips after getting lip filler?

However, one woman has spoken out about what happened to her lips after she drank alcohol shortly after having them filled.

And it doesn’t appear to be a good situation…

Kayleigh Cunningham took to TikTok to document what happened to her lips after she drank alcohol shortly after getting lip filler.

‘Do not recommend,’ she wrote alongside the video.

“That time I drank two bottles of wine a few hours after getting lip filler,” Kayleigh explained.

We see Kayleigh’s lips after she drinks the booze in the video, and they are noticeably swollen.

Not only that, but bruising and blood are visible.

Kayleigh revealed that she had been advised not to drink, but she went ahead and did so anyway.

Kayleigh’s lips were noticeably swollen after a night of drinking, which is understandable given that alcohol is a blood thinner.

Swelling, inflammation, and bruising are all increased by alcohol, which explains why Kayleigh’s lips appear swollen.

To avoid your lips swelling after lip injections, it’s best to wait at least 24 hours before drinking alcohol.

Kayleigh’s video has received a whopping 721.3k views, indicating that it has shocked people.

It has 22.1k likes, 385 shares, and 111 comments.

Many TikTok users were taken aback by the size of Kayleigh’s lips, and they expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

“Did they not give advice on after care?” someone inquired, to which Kayleigh replied, “I didn’t follow it.”

“OMG,” said another.

“The guy from Monsters Inc,” said a third.

Many TikTok users admitted to drinking alcohol after receiving filler as well.

“Had a few drinks after getting under eye filler and got a black eye as a result,” one person explained.

“I’ve learned my lesson,” she says.

“I did this after fillers Lmao immediate bruising,” another person said.

