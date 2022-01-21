I disobeyed advice to sleep on my back after getting my nipples pierced….

IN RECENT YEARS, MANY STARS HAVE PROVEN that it’s what’s underneath their clothes that steals the show, not what they’re wearing.

Numerous celebrities have revived the raunchy 90s trend of nipple piercing, from Love Island’s Maura Higgins to Perrie Edwards.

However, if you’re considering getting your nipples pierced, you should be aware of the risks.

After getting her nipples pierced, a 21-year-old woman who goes by the TikTok handle ‘lallyllama’ revealed what happened when she disobeyed her piercer’s advice to sleep on her back.

It’s also safe to say that it’s not pretty.

So, if you’re thinking about piercing your nipples, think twice.

However, if the sight of blood makes your skin shiver, you should turn away right now.

We see the woman the next morning after sleeping on her front in the video.

With the caption ‘TW: blood,’ she uploaded the video.

“After getting my nipples pierced, I refused to sleep on my back and woke up in a blood bath,” she explained.

In the video, the woman lifts her top to reveal a bloodstained bra that was once a light pink color.

“I sleep on my sidefront, so I literally slept on the piercing,” the woman explained.

“The amount of blood on the floor astounded me.

“Be careful, this was after 13 days.”

The video has 1.8 million views, 155.7 thousand likes, 1,413 comments, and 2,476 shares, indicating that it has shocked many people.

Many TikTok users were horrified by what they saw and decided not to have their nipples pierced in the future.

“I’m taking this as a sign that I’ll never get them done,” one person said.

“OH GOD,” said a third.

“Officially put off now,” a third remarked.

“Ok, no thanks now,” said another.

Many TikTok users took to the comments section to share their own stories.

“Mine did that as well haha I was low-key scared and it never happened again,” one user commented.

“Same thing happened to me but less blood lol,” said another.

“It just bled a little for me,” a third added.

“We recommend that people do not sleep on any piercings while they are healing,” said Mauve Montreal Piercing, “as this could cause stress on the piercing and lead to migration or rejection.”

“However, we do have stomach sleepers who have successfully healed nipple piercings.”

“Your piercer will examine your anatomy and talk to you about it at the…

