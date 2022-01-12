I disobeyed medical advice and drank heavily before getting lip filler – this was a HUGE mistake.

I disobeyed medical advice and drank heavily before getting lip filler – it was a huge mistake.

After being left with a swollen, bruised pout as a result of lip fillers, a woman has urged people not to go out drinking before getting lip fillers.

Niamh Harkin posted a video of her filler experience to TikTok, along with the message, “Don’t drink the night before fillers.”

The right side of her lip swelled and bruised after the filler was injected, and things only got worse from there.

She ended up with a large bruise on the right side of her top lip, as well as two smaller lumpy bruises on the left.

While Niamh did not elaborate on why the reaction occurred, it is common knowledge that cosmetologists do not recommend drinking for 24 hours before having fillers.

This is due to the fact that alcohol is thought to dilate blood vessels, making you more prone to bruising.

Many people were taken aback by Niamh’s response in the comments.

“Is that just from drinking? Are you sure they didn’t hit or burst something?” one person wondered.

“Ohhhh no, I drink all the time before fillers and have never had this reaction,” someone else added.

This appears to be a shattered container!”

“I’m still alive,” Niamh responded.

“I’m glad they didn’t get any worse, haha.”

Someone else wrote, “I would’ve cried.”

Others shared her video with their friends as a warning not to consume fillers.

