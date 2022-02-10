I ditched my boring boyfriend for wild weekly sex parties – I’ve had the best orgasms at hotel orgies, but my friends aren’t cool with it.

I ditched my boring boyfriend in favor of wild weekly sex parties – I’ve had the best orgasms at hotel orgies, but my friends aren’t cool with it.

Dana Humphrey bravely decided to make a change after becoming bored with her job, evenings in front of the TV, and “ordinary” sex.

After her long-term boyfriend Adil broke up with her in 2015, the 39-year-old decided to focus on herself and enrolled in a healing workshop.

Dana met Jessie, a GP she dubbed “The Doctor,” who introduced her to a whole new world of sex parties, stranger orgies, and a polyamorous lifestyle.

“I’d always been the monogamous type,” Dana, a college marketing professor from New York, says.

“Looking back, my sex life had always been pretty good, but predictable and very average.

“Then I met Jessie, who introduced me to a new way of life that opened up so many doors and emotions for me.”

“Polyamory appealed to me.”

Before she met Jessie, Dana had four long-term boyfriends.

She ran into ex-addict Adil in a bar and told him how they hardly ever had sex outside of the missionary position because he wouldn’t listen to her suggestions to spice things up.

Dana developed a stomach ulcer as a result of the breakup, so she looked into non-traditional ways to heal, such as meditation.

She enrolled in a two-day healing course, and it was there that she met Jessie.

“I was like, ‘Who is that?’ the moment she walked in the room,” Dana recalls.

“She was so well-dressed and had such a commanding presence.”

After a massage session where I sat with her, she gave me a ride to a group dinner.

“We grew close and spent a lot of time together.”

I loved being around Jessie because she was so full of life and was so open-minded, which was something I had never seen before.”

Dana was introduced to “The Lifestyle” by Jessie, which is a term for a worldwide community of couples and singles who meet to have casual sex with strangers on a regular basis.

Dana was intrigued by The Lifestyle, which is a holistic health workshop.

“Jessie told me she slept with over 100 people at these special events,” Dana recalls.

“I just thought to myself, oh my gosh, how could anyone do that?”

“She had a little black book of partners she met up with, and she invited me to one of the sex parties at a New York club called Decadence, where we would eventually have sex with other men and then play with each other.”

That night, I had some of the best sex of my life, as well as multiple orgasms.

“I recall wanting to make a good impression…”

