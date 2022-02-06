I donate plasma twice a week so that I can afford to fly to Disneyland once a month – my monthly income is around £500.

A DISNEYLAND fan donates her plasma twice a week to make it possible for her to visit the theme park once a month.

Liz Gramlich revealed on TikTok that she’d made a New Year’s Resolution for 2022 to have “some extra fun once a month.”

“When your New Year’s Resolution is to fly to Disney once a month,” she captioned a video of herself sipping coffee in front of the Disney castle.

The question of how Liz manages to afford the monthly trips was quickly raised in the comments section.

And she revealed in her response that she relies on her weekly plasma donation sessions to fund her Disney vacations.

To one comment, she responded, “I actually donate plasma twice a week to pay for my Disney trips.”

“My plasma brings in around (dollar)700 per month.”

“Each of my sessions lasts about an hour.”

“It changes each month, but mine is typically (dollar)40 first time in week, then (dollar)100 second,” she said.

“After that, on the 4th and 6th donations of the month, there will be (dollar)100 bonuses.”

Liz has an annual pass to Disneyland and spends around (dollar)50 on return flights from Philadelphia to Orlando to save even more money.

“I’ve been doing resolutions wrong – all this time I’ve been trying to lose weight,” another person commented on the post.

“Me two,” Liz replied, “but it never works, so might as well start making mental health resolutions lol.”

People in the UK do not get paid for their plasma donations, unless they donate through a private research laboratory that may offer some monetary compensation for a donation.

