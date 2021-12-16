‘I Don’t Care for Jennifer Lopez,’ Lil’ Kim said when asked why she thought Jennifer Lopez was bad for Diddy.

‘I Don’t Care for Her,’ Lil’ Kim said when asked why she thought Jennifer Lopez was bad for Diddy.

For a year and a half, Jennifer Lopez and Diddy were involved in a high-profile romance.

Lopez’s relationship with Diddy was perhaps the most tumultuous of all her relationships at the time.

Infidelity, arrests, and shootings were just a few of the stories surrounding the former power couple.

However, Lopez irritated Lil’ Kim, a member of Diddy’s entourage.

Although some may believe Diddy was the relationship’s bad boy, the rap legend had a different perspective.

Instead, she believed Lopez was the one who had a negative impact on Diddy, rather than the other way around.

Lopez and Diddy met in 1999 as a result of their shared passion for music.

They formed a bond while working together on the music video for the song “If You Had My Love.”

“He’d been in the music business for a long time and had a lot of success; when I met him, I was just getting started and working on my first album.”

In that moment, he was like a mentor to me,” Lopez explained.

The mentorship quickly developed into a relationship, but they ran into difficulties after that.

In December 1999, the two were arrested on a weapons charge.

This was in the aftermath of a shooting in a New York nightclub.

The arrest, however, was not the reason for the break-up.

Lopez revealed that their relationship’s demise was gradual and influenced by a number of factors.

Infidelity was one of these factors.

“I never caught him, but I had a feeling.”

She confided in Vibe (via Entertainment Weekly) that he’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never return that night.

Lil’ Kim, a rapper, did not think Lopez was the right fit for Diddy.

This was primarily due to the fact that the Queens artist had a low opinion of Diddy’s muse at the time.

Kim took the time to air her grievances with Lopez in an interview with Mixmag in the United Kingdom.

According to Entertainment Weekly, she stated, “I don’t care for her.”

When pressed for more details, Kim simply stated that Lopez was a bad person.

At the very least, it’s not good for Diddy, her long-time pal.

“I’m Puffy’s friend, and I know when good people are around, and I know when bad people are around,” Kim explained.

Part of Kim’s animosity toward Lopez stemmed from her experience with the Maid in Manhattanstar…

