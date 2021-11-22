I don’t like my man’s engagement ring… he hasn’t proposed yet, but I want something better.

I don’t like my man’s engagement ring… he hasn’t proposed yet, but I want something more.

A WOMAN said she didn’t like her boyfriend’s silver and topaz engagement ring because she wanted something “more special.”

The woman explained that her partner had shown her the ring before proposing, but she didn’t like it and was concerned about the materials’ longevity.

The bride-to-be, who makes and sells jewelry, vented her frustrations on Mumsnet.

“[My partner] showed me the ring he’ll get, and while it’s nice, it’s not my idea of an engagement ring – it’s silver and topaz,” she explained.

“This isn’t about the money – I’m not expecting a’month’s salary,’ because that’s diamond company propaganda.”

“However, I love jewelry (I make and sell it), and engagement rings are a little more special and last a long time (topaz is brittle, and silver dents easily).”

“I don’t mind if we don’t get married for a long time, but the ring is extremely important to me.”

“I’m not sure he understands what engagement rings are, and I don’t think he’s trying to be cheap, and it’s a lovely ring.”

“I like that he chose it himself.”

“Do I gently say, That’s lovely, but I wonder if we could choose something together?” or “Do I tell myself to get a grip, princess?”

Many other Mumsnet users jumped in to offer help.

“Just be honest (yet gentle) with him!” one person suggested.

“You must be able to have an open and honest conversation with him if you are going to marry him.”

“It’s likely that he showed you the ring because he’s looking for honest feedback.”

“Given your expertise in the field of jewelry, you must express your thoughts!!”

“Tell him – good communication is a key part of any serious relationship,” another agreed.

“You want this to be a piece of jewelry you enjoy wearing for the rest of your life (hopefully).”

“Definitely speak up now,” said a third.

Choosing something for yourself that you may wear every day for the rest of your life is extremely arrogant.

“I think you should be honest and say something like, ‘It’s a lovely ring, but I can’t see myself wearing it every day,’ maybe describe your concerns about longevity, and give him a better idea of what you want?”

