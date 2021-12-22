“I don’t regret topless modeling,” Linda Lusardi says, “but OnlyFans may end up haunting girls for the rest of their lives.”

“I don’t regret topless modeling,” Linda Lusardi says, “but OnlyFans might end up haunting girls for the rest of their lives.”

Linda Lusardi, a former model, says she is concerned about the safety of women who use the controversial adult website OnlyFans, which she describes as “weird.”

Linda says she would have said no to signing up for the subscription site despite being one of the country’s most popular glamour models.

She is concerned about the website and believes that some of the women who contribute content to it may be out of their depth.

“It’s not something I’d entertain,” Linda, 63, says.

I understand that many people are wealthy, but it still seems strange to me.

“Because it’s not ‘only’ for the fans, is it? People can screenshot or film you, and then it’s out there for the rest of your life to haunt you.”

“What if your life takes a different turn? I believe some of the girls haven’t considered what will happen when they have children, who may witness their mother in a situation she later regrets.”

“It could affect you when you meet someone even if you’re not in a relationship.”

What if they have friends or family who have previously ‘tuned into’ you? It feels shady.”

Sarah Jayne Dunn, 40, was fired from Hollyoaks after launching her OnlyFans page and earning £121,000 in 48 hours, after bosses refused to agree to her removing it.

Kerry Katona, 41, owes her millionaire status to the website where she posts topless photos.

Model Danielle Lloyd, 38, reality star Blac Chyna, 33, and actress Danniella Westbrook, 48, are among those who post naughty photos to their Instagram accounts.

The company’s new CEO is a woman.

OnlyFans, according to Amrapali Gan, is “the safest social media platform in the world.”

Linda is the first to admit she started out as a topless model, and she believes Page 3 could be viewed as the “Eighties equivalent” of OnlyFans, which has over a million “creators” providing paid content to a 50 million-strong audience.

“Perhaps it’s a little hypocritical of me, and earning a living is fine, but what if someone became obsessed with you or discovered where you lived?” she says.

“I think it’s a risk if they’re talking to them directly on there.”

Despite being a staunch supporter of Page 3, Linda believes the world has moved on.

“It doesn’t fit into today’s society at all,” she says.

“I was young and full of life at the time, and it was a different era.”

It was all over.

It was a fantastic career, and I’m now in a position to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.