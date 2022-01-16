‘I Don’t Think Anyone Wanted Me to Know How Good I Was,’ Ronnie Spector says of recording “Be My Baby.”

‘I Don’t Think Anyone Wanted Me to Know How Good I Was,’ Ronnie Spector says of the recording of ‘Be My Baby.’

Ronnie Spector and The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” has a great backstory, and since Spector’s death on Jan.

Her music and legacy have been celebrated around the world since she turned 12 years old.

A big part of that is the song “Be My Baby.”

Nobody expected Spector to scream the lyrics as loudly as she did.

It astounded everyone in the studio, as well as Spector’s peers in the music business.

Despite the song’s success, Spector remained modest.

It peaked at No.

On the Billboard charts, this song is ranked number two.

Yet, all Spector cared about was having a hit record.

“I don’t think anybody wanted me to know how good I was, other than Jack Nitzsche,” Spector said in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, when asked what she remembered from those sessions.

“These were men!” Spector responded to Rolling Stone’s suggestion that they were envious.

“It took him all night to arrange ‘Be My Baby,’ so when I got into the studio in Los Angeles the next day, the guys were all quiet, and I went into the vocal booth,” Spector explained.

“I’ll never forget how things went down.”

And I went, [singing loudly]‘The night we met…’ All the musicians dropped whatever they were holding, their horns and guitars, and they were looking at this new girl in town.

“Everyone was yelling, ‘Oh, my God!'”

‘Me? A little girl from Spanish Harlem?’ So it was great to be in the business and have a hit record from then on.”

Spector only used a piano to practice the song in New York.

When she did it in the studio, however, it was life-changing.

“It was like I’d gone to heaven,” Spector said of hearing Hal Blaine play the hit’s famous bass-drum beat.

Everything seemed to fit together.

“It was all like a puzzle, and once I put my voice on, the puzzle was finished.”

That’s when I realized this record had the potential to be a hit.”

Ronnie Spector and David Bowie became friends because of their shared dislike of “Rich Snobs.”

Once producer Phil Spector (Future Husband of Spector), Jeff Barry, and…

