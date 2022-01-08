I don’t use a baby gate to keep my toddler out of dangerous areas; instead, I use a much less invasive and inexpensive method.

I don’t use a baby gate to keep my toddler out of dangerous areas; instead, I use a much less intrusive and inexpensive method.

Baby gates can be unsightly and intrusive, so one mother demonstrated what she does instead.

Her approach is far less invasive, inexpensive, and effective.

On TikTok, the mother, who goes by the handle @tweetn, revealed that she uses painter’s tape to keep her toddler away from potentially dangerous areas of the house.

In her video, she wrote, “Who needs a gate when you have painter’s tape?”

“Try it out on your children.”

While she was cooking, the tape was placed on the kitchen floor to create a no-go zone around the stove.

Her young child was seen walking back and forth and all around the tape, but never entering the taped-off area.

The post received over four million views, with thousands of positive comments.

One commentator wrote, “That’s what you call disciplined.”

“My mother used to do this to my kids when they were younger, and they wouldn’t go into the kitchen,” another added.

“It’s a fantastic idea.”

“Wow. This is fantastic.”

A third person joked, “I’ll try this on my husband.”

However, some viewers were perplexed as to how the child had been so well-trained and pleaded that the trick could never work on their children.

One mother predicted, “My kids would peel up the tape and then eat it.”

“It’ll work for about 30 seconds, then what?” a skeptic wondered.

Another viewer, in response to the skeptics, wrote: “For those who say it won’t work.

“It’s referred to as teaching them what it means and putting it into practice.”

Although the child in the video appears to be eager in the kitchen, there is a trick that can assist those who are not.

One mother revealed that she fills her children’s bento boxes with a variety of snacks so that they can choose what they want while saving her time throughout the day.

