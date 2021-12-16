I don’t use sellotape to wrap my Christmas gifts because it’s too time-consuming and inconvenient.

I don’t use sellotape to wrap my Christmas presents because it’s so easy and saves time and effort.

Yes, you read that correctly: CHRISTMAS is only 9 days away.

Some of us have carefully wrapped our gifts and placed them under the tree, ready for the big day.

Others, on the other hand, have yet to purchase their gifts because they are still in the stores.

If that describes you, or if you haven’t started wrapping your gifts yet, you should know about a new method for fuss-free wrapping.

The British perfume house Penhaligon’s has taken to TikTok to share their wrapping method, and it’s quite impressive.

‘How to gift wrap without sellotape – featuring the signature coachman’s knot!’ read the caption on TikTok.

It depicts a Penhaligon’s employee wrapping up one of the company’s signature scents, but without the use of sellotape.

Who’d have guessed it’s possible to wrap gifts without using sellotape?!

What appears to be normal gift wrapping begins when the man places the perfume in the wrapping paper and, rather than using sellotape to secure the paper around the gift, runs his finger along the joints to keep it in place.

He then wraps the gift as usual, but the secret to keeping everything in place is…ribbon!

The man uses a ribbon string to keep everything in place, which is not only clever but also beautiful.

With this clever hack, you won’t waste sellotape or end up with sellotape stuck everywhere.

Furthermore, the present appears to have been professionally created and is certain to impress your family and friends.

Not only will you save time and effort by using this method to wrap your gifts, but your loved ones will appreciate it as well, and you will save money by not having to buy endless rolls of sellotape.

What’s not to like about this?

The video has received a lot of positive feedback, with 97.4k views and 3,655 likes in just a few days.

“I love this!” one person exclaimed.

“Wonderful!” exclaimed another.

“Impressive,” said a third commentator.

Are you going to try this hack?

