‘I Don’t Want to Be a Part of It,’ says Joaquin Phoenix of the Oscars.

‘I Don’t Want to Be a Part of It,’ Joaquin Phoenix says of the Oscars.

Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award for his performance in the film Joker.

Despite his gratitude for accomplishing the rare feat, the actor did not always hold the gold statue in high regard.

In fact, there was a time in Phoenix’s life when he expressed disdain for the Oscars and award season.

Phoenix admitted that he wasn’t overjoyed when he won his first Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker.

According to People, this was due to his initial nervousness about winning the award.

“I wasn’t in the mood to get up and do anything.”

I was not overjoyed at the prospect.

It’s just not my personality.

“I was terrified,” Phoenix explained. “I was in that situation, and part of me just wanted to say, ‘Thank you so much, great, goodnight.’

But I had the impression that I had…if I’m up there, I can’t just thank my mother.”

The actor gave an emotional speech about the world’s problems when he took the stage.

He preached compassion for one another and used a lyric written by his late brother, River Phoenix, to illustrate his point.

However, Joaquin Phoenix didn’t always hold the academy in such high regard.

The Signs actor previously stated that he had no desire to attend the prestigious event in his younger years.

“I’m just saying,” Phoenix told Interview magazine, “that I think it’s bulls—t.”

“I think it’s complete nonsense, and I’m not going to be a part of it.”

It’s something I don’t think about.

It’s a carrot, but it’s the vilest carrot I’ve ever tasted.”

Phoenix went on to say that he was opposed to pitting fellow actors against one another, as well as his own reactions to ending up on the awards circuit.

“When Walk the Line was going through all the awards stuff and all that,” Phoenix continued, “it was one of the most uncomfortable periods of my life.”

“I’ll never go through that again.”

I’m not sure how to explain it – and it’s not like I’m in this place where I think I’m just above it – but I just don’t want to get used to that part of things.”

Phoenix’s stance on Oscar nominations may have softened over time.

Phoenix's stance on Oscar nominations may have softened over time.

