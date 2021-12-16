‘I don’t want to talk about racism every day,’ says Tanya Moodie.

Tanya Moodie was rarely exposed to Black stories as a child.

She speaks to Sarah Carson about telling them herself as she returns to the National Theatre for Trouble in Mind.

Tanya Moodie is taking me through “yoga for actors,” as she describes it.

“Take a deep breath, keep your eyes open, and be aware of everything.”

Look up and see the chipped paint on the wall, the cracks in the ceiling, and the falling leaves from a tree.”

It’s how she maintains her focus on stage.

“I know what every single part of my body is doing, and it doesn’t bother me if I see something out of the corner of my eye.”

Things don’t hit you like a ton of bricks.”

Moodie has had to learn to avoid being caught off guard.

She’s talking to me in her dressing room at the National Theatre, where she’s rehearsing for Nancy Medina’s Broadway revival of Alice Childress’s 1955 satire of racism, Trouble in Mind, in which she reprises the role of actress Wiletta, which she played in 2016.

Returning to the role years later, with her emotions completely altered by the pandemic, has not been easy: Moodie and Wiletta are not the same people.

“Psychologically, I’m still adapting,” she says.

“Getting back on public transportation was a baptism by fire.”

My anxiety levels have been extremely high on occasion.

I understand if people aren’t ready to return to the theater just yet.

I’m not either, but I have to do it because I’m paid to.

“You’re always thinking, ‘This might not work.’

This is all a test; we might fail, or we might succeed.’

I’ve already had a few setbacks: one TV show was supposed to premiere but was canceled at the last minute, and I was supposed to do Daddy at the Almeida but it was canceled.”

Those disappointments, combined with the actor’s yoga and chanting she’s been doing since 1994 – “cut me in half, and you’ll see Buddhism down the middle” – have forced her to approach her work with the mindset of “hold on tight, let go lightly.”

As she walks me through the backstage maze, talking on her phone, Moodie, 49, is open, garrulous, funny, and no-nonsense.

