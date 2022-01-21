I dress my son in secondhand clothing and use free nappies and formula samples – having a baby doesn’t have to be costly.

Parents have long complained about the costs associated with having a child.

However, one mother has insisted that having a child does not have to be expensive because she has figured out how to save money at every turn.

Sarah, the mother, posted a video to TikTok showing “things in our low-cost baby home that just make sense.”

She began by revealing that “99%” of her son’s clothes are secondhand, followed by the majority of his toys.

Sarah also takes advantage of “free diapers from Facebook groups” and “free formula samples.”

She captioned the video with, “Babies don’t have to be expensive!”

Others quickly praised her for “normalizing” being a frugal mother.

“This needs to become the norm,” one mother wrote.

“I also enjoy thrifting for her clothes because she outgrows them so quickly.”

Another concurred, “Same here.”

“I love the thrift store near my house because rich people donate brand new clothes and I only have to pay about 25 cents for them.”

That price is unbeatable.

“Just because you don’t have brand new everything and all kyte baby clothes,” another mother wrote, “doesn’t mean you can’t afford a baby.”

“Same except I leave the diapers on a free group for moms in desperate need,” said another.

“I have enough money to buy diapers.”

“Thank you for commenting on this! It’s important,” Sarah responded.

I usually trade diapers for them and give away the rest.

“However, from now on, I’ll keep this in mind.”

“Yes!! Why spend the extra money when you can save it?” wrote another mother.

“Exactly! His college savings are more important to me than baby fashion haha,” Sarah responded.

