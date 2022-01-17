I drive a used hearse that’s great for shopping and has a great bed, but don’t ask if I’ve ever had sex in it.

I drive a used hearse that’s convenient for shopping and has a great bed, but don’t ask if I’ve had sex in it.

A UNIQUE CAR WILL CERTAINLY ATTRACT ATTENTION ON THE ROAD.

Hailey Rose’s used hearse has turned into her most convenient shopping storage, with enough room in the back for a full-size bed.

Hailey shares her experiences with the eye-catching car on Tiktok, including how many bodies it has carried, whether it is haunted, and handing out candy from it on Halloween.

The 22-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, claims she received the 1999 Lincoln Town Car Hearse after her old car was hit by a pick-up truck and she was forced to miss work for two months due to her injuries.

“If they were going to hit me, they were going to feel bad about it,” she explained, referring to her green hearse.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Hailey explained that because she works in the theatre and film industry, where people work long days, she can nap in the back of her hearse during her breaks.

“It’s also really nice to hang out with friends back here,” she says.

“I’m definitely looking forward to taking it on a road trip one day,” she said, displaying her beetle juice bed sheets.

“Please refrain from asking me if I’ve done things in here and instead refer to my video titled “What Not to Say to a Woman Who Drives a Hearse,” Hailey wrote on one of her videos after receiving a lot of questions about it.

In that TikTok, Hailey discusses the most common questions she receives, which range from “Do you work in a funeral home?” to “You’re not here for me are you?” when she drives up.

“It’s gross, we don’t want to answer this because then you’ll just think about it,” Hailey said when asked if she’s “done things” in the back of her hearse.

She pleaded, “Just don’t make it weird, don’t make it weird.”

“People who own hearses own them because they want to,” Hailey said of why others own the unusual vehicle.

They purchased them because they enjoy them.”

The welder claims her hearse isn’t haunted, and she’s even decked it out with strobe party lights and led light strips on the back.

Her hearse had been retired for 5 months when she purchased it from a funeral director.

So Hailey was able to estimate that her hearse had transported 3,300 bodies during its time in service based on the person she bought it from.

It’s what she says…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.