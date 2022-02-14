I dropped out of school at 15 and made a million dollars teaching men how to flirt with women – I charge £300 an hour and they always want to date me.

I dropped out of high school at 15 and made a million dollars teaching men how to flirt with women. I charge £300 an hour and they always want to date me.

Kezia Noble was drinking in a London bar in the summer of 2006 when she was approached by a stranger.

This wasn’t unusual for the then-25-year-old because she was working as a part-time model at the time.

Instead of attempting to obtain Kezia’s phone number, this mysterious stranger made an offer to her: would she be interested in earning some extra cash by providing feedback on single guys’ chat-up lines?

Kezia, now 41, told Fabulous exclusively, “This man worked for a company that ran bootcamps for men to improve their confidence with women.”

“Every weekend, they’d recruit four young women in their twenties to serve as the ‘Hot Babes’ on whom these men practiced.

“I was a skeptic from the beginning.

It wasn’t going to work, I remember thinking.

At the time, I believed that attraction was solely based on chemistry between two people, and that it was not something that could be learned.”

Kezia, on the other hand, was eager to learn more, and the gig paid £150 for only two hours of her time.

“I was really interested in the psychological aspect of it, so I went along to see what it was about,” she continued.

“I expected the group to be made up of true geeks, but some of the guys were seriously attractive.”

“I didn’t think they’d have any trouble talking to women… until they did.”

Kezia said most of her interactions with the unlucky in love singletons would be littered with awkward silences and a complete lack of eye contact, in addition to the lack of flirty banter.

While Kezia had no qualms about telling the guys where they were going wrong, she claimed the other women at the bootcamps were more concerned with “trying to be nice.”

“I was a little brutal,” she admitted, “but my comments went over really well with the male coaches who were running the event.”

“I went back every weekend, and within a few weeks, they were assigning me private clients.”

Kezia did some modeling and had a series of wealthy boyfriends who paid for her living expenses after she dropped out of school at 15 without any qualifications.

“I’d be up at 12 a.m. and spend my evenings at clubs and bars,” she explained.

I’ve had men ask me to meet them somewhere and flirt with them and pretend to be their date. They often set it up so a girl they like is going to be there and it’ll make them jealous. And I’m like, ‘no I don’t do that – that’s what Hitch does!’ I don’t manipulate events, I teach guys how to improve themselves. Kezia Noble