I dumped my husband for another woman, who then abandoned me for two months – and I’m glad I did.

I ditched my husband for another woman, who then abandoned me for two months – and I’m glad I did.

A WOMAN has revealed how she dumped her husband for a woman who ignored her for two months.

At the age of 28, Joni Cassidy, a college recruiter, left her first marriage to pursue Rachelle.

Joni, who now uses TikTok to share updates on her LGBTQ(plus) family, admits that when she first left her marriage for her now-wife, people assumed it was “just a phase.”

The women married two years after meeting and went on to have two children together, Knox and Zoey, through IUI.

“Rachelle and I first laid eyes on each other at a small volleyball tournament in Bassett, Nebraska,” Joni wrote in a post about their relationship.

“At the Corral Bar that night, we were on the same tippy cup team, and I introduced myself.”

“I sent her a Facebook message after the tournament, and she responded two months later.”

“I persuaded her to join me at a tailgate for a Husker game, and the rest is history,” he says.

“She proposed at Multnomah Falls on a trip to Oregon, we married in November 2015, and we now have a beautiful family,” says the couple.

The couple’s touching story moved viewers, who expressed their support in the comments section.

“It’s definitely not a phase!” one person wrote.

“Don’t worry about other people… I’ve been married to my wife for 13 years, and my father still thinks it’s a phase,” one person added.

“It’s not a phase, it’s the truth, and I’m so happy for you and your beautiful family,” another wrote.