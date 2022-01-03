I ejected my husband from the delivery room and delivered our child alone – he won’t speak to me, but he did it to himself.

A new mother has sought the advice of the internet to see if she reacted appropriately to a major disagreement with her husband.

After he pulled a prank on her while she was giving birth to their first child, she kicked him out of the delivery room, and now he won’t speak to her.

In an anonymous Reddit post, the woman explained that her husband was “excited,” “supportive,” and “caring” throughout her pregnancy, but there was one problem: he “became slightly obsessed” with videos on YouTube and TikTok showing husbands pulling pranks on their laboring wives.

“I expressly stated my dislike for them and requested that he not do anything similar to what he witnessed,” the woman claimed.

“He agreed and continued to make jokes about it now and then, but I ignored it because I trusted him and assumed nothing would come of it.”

Sadly, once they were in the delivery room together, their trust was broken.

“I had just finished another round of contractions when my husband let out the loudest fart, turned to me, and said, ‘What the hell have you been eating OP? It smells disgusting,'” recalled OP, or “original poster.”

“I recognized that as one of the videos’ pranks right away.”

“I demanded that he leave the room,” she explained, “outraged at him not honoring what I asked him not to do.”

Her husband began to argue, but he was escorted from the room by a nurse.

The wife went into labor alone for the next four hours, without her husband by her side.

The woman allowed her husband back into the room after she gave birth, and he was “fuming.”

The new mom wrote, “He started demanding that I tell him why I kicked him out.”

“I explained the situation to him calmly, but he was enraged.

She continued, “He hasn’t talked to me in a week.”

She went on to say that she understands how excited her husband was to cut their baby’s cord, and that the nurse repeatedly asked her if she wanted her husband back in the room, but she refused.

She went on to say that her mother-in-law is equally enraged as her son, and she asked if she was in the wrong.

Because the internet largely supported the poster, it appears that her husband and mother-in-law are the only ones who are upset.

“He would have honored your request if he was truly excited to see his child born,” one Reddit user responded.

“He thinks like a five-year-old, and that’s fine with his mother, who has given birth herself.”

Another person wrote:…

