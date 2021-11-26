I embalm the dead before their funerals, and these are the tricks I use to make them look alive.

These are the secrets to making dead people look alive before their funerals, which I use to embalm them.

What’s the best way to hide bruising on a dead body?

On her TikTok page, mortician Evie Rodriguez answers a variety of questions, including this one.

Evie works as a funeral director and embalmer in Illinois, and her down-to-earth and informative videos about her job have earned her 4.3 million likes.

In one video, Evie was asked how she deals with a body that has bruising and trauma, to which she replied that she uses airbrush make-up a lot.

“When a decedent has trauma and wax work is required, I prefer to use an airbrush,” she said, demonstrating the impressive coverage by covering her own tattoo with it.

“It easily conceals bruising, discoloration caused by illness, and trauma,” she explained.

“I only use the airbrush on decedents who require extra coverage.”

I don’t use it on a daily basis and prefer to use as little makeup as possible on a decedent.”

Evie has to show off her hairstyling skills for many of her clients in addition to being a skilled make-up artist.

“When my hairstyling services are needed, I always ask for a reference picture,” she explained alongside a video of her curling a mannequin’s hair.

“I begin by parting the hair evenly in the back of the head and bringing it over the decedent’s shoulders.

“I curl my hair starting at the bottom and working my way up.”

“I finish with hairspray when I’m finished.”

Evie did add, however, that if you ask, you can do the hair of a loved one yourself if you so desire.

Evie had to go to mortuary school to prepare for her role as a mortician, where she learned the fundamentals of restorative art and embalming.

But there was one thing she wasn’t taught: cranial reconstruction, which is a skill that is sometimes required for bodies brought into a funeral home.

“You will be learning throughout your career in this profession,” she said, showing a video in which she put the pieces of the skull back together with wire, pliers, and a drill.

Evie also gave advice to anyone interested in pursuing a career as a mortician.

“Google funeral assistant jobs in your area to get a sense of what the industry is like,” she suggested.

“A mortuary science degree is not required for those positions.”

“Alternatively, request a day of job shadowing at a local funeral home.”

Look for accredited schools in your area once you’ve decided to pursue a mortuary science degree.”

