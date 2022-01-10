I ended up in hospital after snapping my willy during a Champagne and Viagra-fueled sex marathon – I’m sticking to Dry January.

Isabella Woolf, a make-up artist, lives in Liverpool with her long-term partner Rob Andrews, a car rental manager.

“For our third anniversary, we rented a cabin in the country and ordered a ton of sex toys, bondage gear, and booze,” Isabella explains.

“Rob was under a lot of pressure to perform for the entire weekend, so he went online and bought some Viagra.”

“One glass of champagne led to three bottles.”

“The Viagra worked like a charm, and we had a sex marathon.”

“I was drunk, so I didn’t notice, but his manhood must have been suffering.”

“I jumped on top of him and heard a crack, then saw a lot of blood,” says the author.

“We called an ambulance because he was in excruciating pain and thought he had broken his member.”

“It was humiliating when they showed up.

We’d forgotten to put all the sex toys, whips, and chains away in the midst of all the drama.

“I was on the verge of dying from embarrassment.”

“X-rays at the hospital revealed that he had fractured his penis.

Fortunately, it has recovered, and we can now tell our grandchildren a funny story about it.”