I ended up in the hospital after breaking my willy in a boozy Viagra-fueled sex marathon – giving up alcohol saved my love life.

If Dry January wasn’t difficult enough, there’s a chance you overlooked one factor: your sexual life.

Thousands of Britons have given up alcohol for the New Year challenge, but many are worried that their love lives will suffer as a result, with an astonishing 81% of us afraid to get frisky sober.

Fortunately, our sexpert is on hand to show you how to get randy without the brandy.

Some couples’ confidence, performance, and libidos have all improved since they stopped drinking.

It’s a far cry from their drunken antics, which resulted in one poor man’s willy being broken and another woman’s head being bruised.

Readers of the Sun share their boozy sex horror stories here.

Isabella Woolf, 25, a make-up artist, lives in Liverpool with her long-term partner Rob Andrews, 32, a car rental manager.

“For our third anniversary, we wanted to do something special to spice up our sex life, which had become a little boring,” she explains.

We rented a sultry cabin in the woods and filled it with sex toys, bondage gear, and booze.

Rob was under a lot of pressure to perform throughout the weekend, so he decided to order Viagra online to ensure he stayed awake all night.

We popped the cork on the Champagne, and one glass led to three bottles, and we were all smashed.

He was tying me up and teasing me, and we were having a sex marathon thanks to the little blue pill.

However, his manhood must have suffered as a result of having sex several times, but I was too drunk to notice.

When I jumped on top of him, there was a loud crack followed by a torrent of blood.

We had to call an ambulance because he was in pain and thought he’d broken his member.

When they arrived, it was mortifying.

We’d forgotten to hide all the sex toys, whips, and chains in the midst of all the drama.

I was on the verge of dying from embarrassment.

X-rays revealed he’d fractured his penis, and doctors warned us against using Viagra for recreational purposes… or binge drinking.

Fortunately, his member has recovered, and we’ll be able to tell our grandchildren about it!”

Bea Jenson, a customer service representative, lives in Scotland with her long-term partner.

“I used to be so nervous before having sex with a new partner that I had to get sozzled before we got down to business,” she explains.

I’d get myself so worked up that the only way to de-stress was to drink wine.

It turned into a bad habit that I couldn’t break – even after I got…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.