I ended up in the hospital after my lip filler dissolved – it was so bad that people said I looked like Homer Simpson.

My lip filler dissolved and I ended up in the hospital; it was so bad that people thought I looked like Homer Simpson.

A WOMAN had a severe allergic reaction after her lip filler was dissolved, requiring her to be rushed to the hospital.

Ruby documented her traumatic experience on TikTok, where it received nearly 500 thousand views in a single day.

Her reaction was so severe, she claims, that it left her with a humongous upper lip and an extremely swollen face.

Despite the fact that she smiled in some of the photos, Ruby stated that this has deterred her from getting her lips done permanently.

Viewers were taken aback, with one noticing a striking resemblance between her and Homer Simpson, the famous fictional character.

”You went from looking like the platypus from Phineas and Ferb to looking like the chipmunks,” someone else remarked.

”People saying this was a waste of NHS resources, everyone pays their taxes, allergic reactions can happen with ANYTHING,” someone else said.

”Regardless of what happened, I believe anyone who needs treatment should get it,” a supportive user agreed.

”Babe, I suffer from severe allergies.

”I’ve been told not to dissolve my lips for this reason, a box dye nearly killed me when I was 18,” a woman said.

One person was traumatized after watching the video and wrote, “This is why personally I will never have cosmetic surgery or anything like this! It’s too risky for me!”

