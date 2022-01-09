I enjoy Queer Eye, but the show’s unwitting landlord enrichment scheme makes me uneasy.

A Bobby Berk renovation has gentrified the contestants’ own rentals.

I once asked the landlord of my slowly rotting shared flat in Brighton if I could paint my bedroom walls when I was a student.

They were a magnolia shade that Farrow and Ball might describe as “Fetid Rental.”

I’d come to believe that this color, and only this color, was to blame for a significant decline in my mental health.

As a result, I inquired with the landlord about changing it to white.

“Go nuts,” he laughed.

That’s how I ended up crying on the floor, covered in paint flecks, wondering who I was ultimately serving by investing my time and money in a home I don’t own.

At the very least, it was just a paint job.

It’s unlikely that I increased the house’s value in any way.

However, contestants on Netflix’s makeover show Queer Eye, now in its sixth season, have been gentrified out of their own rentals thanks to a Bobby Berk renovation.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, the Fab Five (Berk is in charge of interiors) help people improve their home, appearance, and confidence.

According to TV Guide, Bobby Camp, a Queer Eye season one contestant, had to move shortly after appearing on the show because his landlord’s pupils presumably morphed into two giant dollar signs and decided to sell up after seeing the improvements to their property.

Fortunately, Camp interpreted this as a “blessing,” and he was able to take the new furniture and accessories provided by Netflix with him to his new place.

But my apprehensions about this particular episode of Queer Eye – the one where they effectively hand a fat wad of cash to the landlord instead of the makeover recipient – remain.

The latter is frequently a person with mental or physical health issues who is living in precarious housing, which is exacerbated by the US healthcare system.

Berk revealed in a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair that his renovation budget is around (dollar)20,000.

Of course, in terms of a home makeover, this is minuscule.

Bobby, on the other hand, is a skilled worker.

Anyone who has witnessed him transform a depressed den into something genuine.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

I love Queer Eye but its inadvertent landlord enrichment scheme makes me uneasy