‘I Feel Clearheaded,’ says Chrissy Teigen about her sobriety journey.

Work is being done.

Chrissy Teigen has been open about her sobriety struggles since 2017, when she first quit drinking — and then again in 2020 when she recommitted to being sober.

When she decided to stop drinking, the author of Cravings: All Together told Cosmopolitan in August 2017 that she was “point blank, just drinking too much.”

Teigen explained at the time, “Nobody really brought it up to me,” noting that her family has a history of alcohol abuse.

“They just assumed it was fine because I always felt fine the next morning [after consuming a large amount of alcohol].”

I had a gut feeling it wasn’t right.”

The Utah native, who is married to John Legend, admitted that she used to be “very short with people” because of her excessive drinking.

“A lot of people think going to these boozy brunches is cutesy and fun, but there’s a lot more to it.”

She continued, “I’ve never once been like, ‘I’m sure glad I had that boozy brunch!'” she said, adding that she stopped drinking after having a “really, really wonderful” time in Bali while completely sober.

Teigen began to drink again in the years after, but after receiving the book Quit Like a Woman for her 35th birthday in November 2020, she recommitted to a sober life.

The following month, the mother of two, who shares son Miles and daughter Luna with Legend, confirmed that she had been clean for four weeks.

Teigen has marked various milestones in her recovery since then, including reaching 50 days sober in September 2021.

“I’m still not sure if I’ll never drink again,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “But I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way.”

“I don’t have any more fun, I don’t dance, and I don’t relax.”

I get sick, fall asleep, and wake up sick, having missed out on what should have been a fun night.”

Two months later, the businesswoman reflected on previous Thanksgivings while enjoying her first holiday without alcohol.

“I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours,” she wrote in November 2021 on Instagram, adding that she finally got to “enjoy.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Everything Chrissy Teigen Has Said About Her Sobriety Journey: ‘I Feel Clearheaded’